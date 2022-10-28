Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Wizkid recently stirred emotions online with a video currently trending online where he spoke about his upcoming album

The Essence crooner noted in the video that he has a collaboration on his new project that would shock many people to their bones

He also revealed that he has two albums ready for his fans while noting that they should get ready to jam to some great music before the year runs out

Internationally famous Nigerian singer Wizkid has set social media ablaze with a comment he made in a video that recently went viral.

The Afrobeat musician made a huge reveal in the trending video, where he noted that he currently has a couple of albums mixed, mastered and ready to drop.

However, that wasn't the biggest news as the singer noted that in one of the new albums, he featured an artist many people had said he would never make music with because they think he isn't friends with this person.

He also went on to share his thoughts about the current growth Afrobeats has been witnessing across the world.

Wizkid also said he is very happy about the global recognition the genre is getting, and he would continue to support every Nigerian act flying the flag of Afrobeats.

Watch the video of Wizkid speaking about the shocking collab he has on his upcoming album:

See how fans reacted to the statement Wizkid made about the shocking collab on his new album:

@17_morals:

"Abeg make una no dey use Davido chase clout again, who want drop album make e drop."

@starboy_lil.ray:

"Okay this is an assignment make you all go find out I love wizzy that’s doings."

@rholex_:

"All this na format, it is not Davido."

@kroskidayo:

"Una don dey overthink am now… who tell una say na Davido."

@stacey222158:

"Baba wan sell, he wan make 30BG fans to stream his album, hoping say na Davido go dey on top the album, seriously wizkid, you don't need the clout?"

@focusej:

"Nor be Davido ooooo, make una nor they believe this clout chasing; I don see the album list Davido nor Dey abeg."

mpety___:

"This guy just wan push him album nothing more he no feature Davido."

