Congratulations are in order for Nigerian gospel singer, Ada Ehi, following an impressive milestone scored on digital streaming platform, YouTube

The gospel musician's 2016 Only You Jesus track has now surpassed over 100 million views on the platform

Ehi joins colleague, Sinach, to become the second Nigerian gospel artist with such an impressive record on YouTube

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for Nigerian gospel musician, Ada Ehi, whose old record is receiving renewed love from fans and supporters.

This comes after the official music video for Ehi’s 2016 record, Only You Jesus, surpassed the 100 million mark on popular video streaming platform, YouTube.

Nigeria's Ada Ehi hits 100 million YouTube Views. Photo: @adaehimoses

Source: Instagram

The singer born Ada Ogochukwu Ehi joins her colleague, Sinach, who previously holds the record as the only Nigerian gospel artist to surpass 100 million views on YouTube.

Check out the official video below:

Ehi's record has touched the hearts of many Christians with some of them occasionally sharing their testimonies in her comment section.

Read some gathered by Legit.ng below:

Giresse MBAYO said:

"I was a jobless sending CV’s everywhere people promise me jobs but no one fulfilled his promises but when I remember that GOD is able and I can do!!! Currently I’m an Network engineer working with a big company who’s with me??? Only God can do."

Joseph Eni said:

"Ada thank you for this song of encouragement. I've been given a visa to study in the US, what a God he is. Only u can what no man can do Jesus!!!"

Transition H said:

"I requested for this song in theater as was having my csection for my baby after 8 years infertility, and my baby was delivered to my arm as we sung along. Jesussssssss is capable!!"

Music Praise said:

"I am battling cancer . But nothing stands between me and God I will not stop loving Him!! My God is everything I will have joy in my battles! I know He is with me."

