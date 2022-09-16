A recent photo of famous Afrobeat singer Omah Lay and his colleague Nonso Amadi seen hanging out together has left fans of both artists in a frenzy

The photo of the pair after recently linking up in New York was shared on Twitter by Nonso Amadi, tagging it PH boys

The caption by Amadi sparked a lot of reactions as many people revealed that they didn't know the singer was also from Port Harcourt, Rivers state

Famous Nigerian singers Omah Lay and Nonso Amadi have sparked an unusual discussion online after a photo of the singers was sighted online.

Alte sound artist Nonso Amadi had shared a photo of himself and his colleague Stanley Omah Didia spending time together after recently linking up in New York.

Nonso Amadi and Omah Lay link up in New York Photo credit: @omah_lay/@nonsoamadi

Source: Instagram

The caption added to the photo by Nonso Amadi also gassed up the hype around seeing both artists together; he captioned the post saying, "PH boys in New York."

The tag surprised many as fans started revealing that they didn't know that Nonso Amadi was from Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

However, those weren't the only exciting conversations the post generated, as some people questioned why Omah Lay looked so skinny and frail in the photo, while some queried his dressing.

Read Nonso Amadi's tweet below:

See some of the reactions the post generated:

@raplord_effizy:

"Nonso sef na PH Boy????."

@montanaby300:

"So this gee a PH citizen wow ."

@Zinodict26:

"Omoh I don notice this thing e be like say e get one slow vibe song wey PH boys Dey sing ."

@Andersonowen54:

"Which one way omah lay come dey like 12 years old boy for ur body na?"

@Guru_4L:

"Why them be like father and son? Omah Lay come be like boy dem force go school."

@UncleOsas_:

"Had no idea Nonso was a ph boy, guy abeg try enter studio, we miss your music."

@ValentinoDrums:

"Wetin Omah lay wear?"

Singer Omah Lay explains why he couldn't return to the university after he dropped out

Legit.ng recently reported when Nigerian Afrobeats star Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known by his stage name Omah Lay, had explained how his music career made him drop out of school and why he is yet to return.

The singer recently revealed this during an interview with DW, The 77 Percent in Germany. According to him, it was a tough choice for him to make.

He explained further that he was learning music production at the time and needed money for school and music production.

Source: Legit.ng