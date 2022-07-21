Omah Lay has said he was in the university for about six months and just had to drop out and hasn’t gone back to school

The singer, who is now gaining attention globally, said it was a hard choice to make for him as he needed finances for school and needed time for music production

He, however, revealed that as things started to become big for him in the music industry, he could not go back to school

Nigerian Afrobeats star Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known by his stage name Omah Lay, has explained how music made him drop out of school, and since then, he hasn’t gone back.

The singer made this revelation during an interview with DW The 77 Percent in Germany recently. According to him, it was a very hard choice for him to make.

Singer Omah said he dropped out of school. Credit: @omah_lay

Source: Instagram

He explained further that at that time, he was learning music production, and he needed money for school and also time for music production.

The singer stated:

“Somehow, I just loved music production so much that I could let go of school for it. I felt like maybe sometime I would come back to school, but when I got really deep into music production, I couldn’t go back to school; I didn’t even have the time.

“Sometimes, it felt like the wrong choice, but then, I started making beats that people would hear and they would be wowed. I started writing songs for people started making beats and people started loving what I was doing and I am here right now in Germany, doing this interview."

