Machala, a song by comedian Carter Efe and Berri Tiga in honour of Wizkid, has been removed from all streaming platforms

According to some reports, the removal of the song was due to a misunderstanding between the artists over unsigned split sheets

Confirming the news of the song's removal, Carter, in a recent live said that despite the removal, he is still performing the song abroad

It appears the reign of the Machala may have ended - at least if the artists involved do not get on the same page pretty soon.

Comedian Carter Efe and Berri Tiga gave fans of Wizkid something to celebrate with the release of the song which became an anthem for fans of Wizkid.

However, the song has since been taken down from all streaming platforms with different speculations surrounding the reason.

The song has been taken down. Credit: @carterefe, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

According to one report, the song was taken down because a split sheet wasn't signed prior, and thus, it led to a misunderstanding between both artists.

Other tweets, however, claimed Wizkid was behind the song's removal.

In a tweet, Carter said nothing but 'it is well'.

However, in an Instagram live video, the comedian seemed to be in high spirits despite the song's removal.

According to him, the song may have been removed, but it hasn't stopped him from performing abroad.

In his words:

“Dem remove my song for Apple Music but i still dey go shows for Germany.”

Watch the video below:

