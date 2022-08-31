Singer Portable doesn’t seem to be on good terms with colleague Oritsefemi as suggested by his recent action

The Zazu crooner was on an IG live session with some fans when Oritsefemi’s music came on in the background

However, an irritated Portable quickly called on the fan to change the music while making it clear that Oritsefemi is an ingrate

Singer Portable has made the news yet again for controversial reasons, and this time around, he appears to be in a scuffle with colleague Oritsefemi.

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment Portable joined some fans for an Instagram live session.

During the session, one of the fans played Oritsefemi’s song, and this didn’t go down well with the Zazu crooner who immediately ordered the fan to change the music.

“That song you are playing, stop playing it,” a visible irritated Portable was heard saying.

According to him, the singer has messed up and failed to show gratitude for some acts of kindness extended to him.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Portable swallows pride, apologises to Davido over Osun election drama

Still in a related story about the rising music star, Legit.ng reported that Portable issued a public apology to colleague, Davido, weeks after shading him on social media amid the Osun state governorship election.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment a powerful monarch commanded the Zazu hitmaker to apologise.

Portable made it clear that he has no bad blood against the singer and was only in Osun state to execute a job he had been paid for.

Some social media users who reacted to his apology had mixed opinions.

hrh_kingdiamond:

"I think this is unnecessary. Man already showed he has no bad blood by posting the candidate that won. He was only doing what he was paid for...."

eniolorundaologun:

"I pray they resolve their issues. However, anyone dealing with this dude, should do so with utmost caution and care."

olufunmi02 :

"He is very sick he needs help ,you don't act like this at all he humble if you want people to help you."

