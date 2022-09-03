Nigerian singer, Daniel Benson, popularly known as BNXN, recently opened up about the scandalous video of him that surfaced online

In a radio interview, the singer revealed that the Swedish lady involved has since been arrested for blackmail

He also went on to deny ever being in a relationship with her, nor did he get her pregnant, as she claimed

Days after hitmaker Daniel Benson, better known as BNXN, trended on social media after an adult tape of the singer was released, he is finally addressing the issue.

The singer, in a recent interview with Hotfm Lagos, the singer revealed that the matter has been handed over the police as the lady is currently in jail.

The singer reveals that the lady is in jail. Credit: @toyourears

Recall that the Swedish lady claiming to be his girlfriend shared several bedroom videos of them, including footage showing them in bed and another video showing the singer completely naked.

In the interview, he said:

"You guys don't know that person is in jail right now, you are just catching cruise. That is blackmail. If I did it to a woman, you guys won't take it likely."

He also went on to deny the woman's claims that he was her boyfriend, saying they met while he was on tour in Sweden.

BNXN revealed that he got a lot of backlash over her claims that he got her pregnant and abandoned her.

Watch the clip below:

