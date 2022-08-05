The fast-rising Nigerian musician, Mádé Kuti continues to tow the footsteps of his father and grandfather with socially conscious music as he drops a hot new single, titled "No More Wars"

Grammy nominee and one of Africa's fastest-rising Afrobeat singers, Mádé Kuti, has released a new single titled "No More Wars" off his forthcoming album.

This new single is coming after the success of his debut album, Legacy+, which he jointly released with his father, legendary Afrobeat star Femi Kuti.

The new track, according to Mádé, draws its inspiration from the insecurity bedevilling his beloved country Nigeria and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Speaking on the release of "No more wars", Mádé says,

“No More Wars is entirely about temper, control, and focus. It’s about experiences I’ve had that taught me to reflect intentionally before I react.”

Continuing, he said,

“The lyrics are inspired by my father’s consistency in following his path despite dealing with an overwhelming amount of harsh, untrue, and deliberately cruel people inside and outside of his circle.”

The song was produced by GMK and Sodi Marciszewer. He is the man who recorded and mixed Fela's last six albums.

Watch a snippet of Mádé performing the new single on stage:

