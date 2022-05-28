Afrobeat has never been the same again since Femi Kuti's son Made graduated from the university and joined the family passion, music

Though both father and son got nominated for the last Grammy but lost, they have continued to bond together musically the more

The father and son are gearing up to co-headline a concert tagged The Experience in Lagos in June

Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti, and his first son, Made, have teamed up for a joint show tagged, Father & Son: The Experience.

‘Father & Son: The Experience’ is the first concert that will be co-headlined by Femi and Made.

This is coming many weeks after the father and son’s Grammy nomination experience for their joint album, Legacy+.

According to made available to Legit.ng by FK Management, the company behind the show, both father and son are gearing up for the joint concert with a promise to leave fans asking for more.

“It has become a usual feature in recent times to see a feature of Made on a Femi Kuti set whilst the latter is on tour, and Femi has also featured in all Made’s concerts in and outside the New Afrika Shrine. This concert will be their first co-headlined show since their joint Grammy Nominations. A show that seeks to bring to the home of Afrobeat the old and the newly converted followers of Afrobeat,” Funke Kuti, CEO of FK Management said in a brief chat.

Kuti was quick to reveal that the concert is scheduled to hold at the new Afrikan Shrine on June 5, 2022.

Omorinmade Kuti, is the grandson of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, while his father, Femi, is the first son of the late musician fondly referred to as Abami Eda.

Made has been performing alongside his father since he was a young boy but began featuring at his father’s performances after completing his education at Trinity Laban Conservatoire, London. He has gone ahead to release his debut album, For(e)word in February 2021 alongside his father’s Stop the Hate album to make up the Grammy-nominated album, Legacy+.

