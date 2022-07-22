Popular Nigerian singer, Harrysong, recently took to social media to praise the country and its music

On his official Instagram account, the music star noted that no country in the world can stand Nigeria musically at the moment

According to him, there is no bad music among Nigeria’s top 10 right now, and fans reacted to his claims online

Harrysong appears to be in awe of Nigerian music and the great feats it has been reaching in recent times.

Taking to his official social media page, the Nigerian music star decided to give the country’s music its flowers as he compared it to the works from other countries.

Singer Harrysongs hails Nigerian music. Photos: @iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

According to the music star, there is no bad song on Nigeria’s top 10 music at the moment.

Not stopping there, he went ahead to add that no country in the world can stand Nigeria musically right now.

See his post below:

Internet users react to Harrysong's claim on Nigerian music

Shortly after the singer posted his opinion, it went viral online and raised reactions from social media users. A number of them agreed with him. Read some of their comments below:

Crossda_boss:

“Word.”

P_gibzz:

“Fact and true.”

Sarahwill_foundation:

“True talk.”

Nayachi92:

“But in other aspects we no do reach any country in the world. Soon to be Somalia and Libya .”

Jordanskillzose:

“Facts.”

Slimarthur_:

“Our music too hot now.”

Sphillipsofficial:

“No be lie.”

Nice one.

Tems unveiled as composer on Beyonce's album

Nigerian singer and BET Awards winner Tems attained another feat on the international scene as she was acknowledged as one of the composers on Beyonce’s soon-to-be-released album dubbed Renaissance.

This comes after the US singer dropped the tracklists for her new album, which is scheduled for release on July 29.

Tems was credited on track 10, “Move”. Aside from the Nigerian singer, Nigerian-British producer Richard Olowaranti Mbu Isong (P2J) was also credited on the album.

This came after Tems featured on Future's recently released album alongside Drake. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from fans as they hailed the music star.

Source: Legit.ng