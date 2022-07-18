An old video of one of singer Wizkid’s first interviews whilst still a very young artist has resurfaced and is causing a lot of stir online

The video, which is said to be 12 years old, had Wizkid talk about his real name Ayo Balogun and his stage name Wizkid, describing who he was

Many social media users have since been reacting to the video as they marveled at how the singer had remained ageless and young

A 12-year-old video showing popular Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun also known as Wizkid, in one of his earliest interviews, has reappeared online, and has been generating a lot of reactions as well.

In the video, Wizkid, who was still a very young artiste, could be seen explaining what his names ‘Ayo Balogun’ and ‘Wizkid’ mean and describing who he was to the interviewer.

Old video of Wizkid. Credit: @wizkidayo @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video

This has caused a lot of reactions on social media as many described Wizkid as ageless, as he has managed to retain that young look even at age 32. According to some other fans who reacted to the video, he had always been a good speaker.

Check out some of their funny reactions below:

princenedu_:

“E don tay wey this guy polish his English sha no be today matter ”

thescarletgomez:

“We called him Eskimo in school look who's laughing now ”

mandybless_enya:

“Wiz his face still desame ”

donmozarti

“My Guy no dey old na vampire

oliver.novak1:

“God can bless anybody no matter where you come from”

bahdgurl_zee:

“See my baby’s accent ❤️”

officialdequez:

“Started From The Bottom Now The Boss”

