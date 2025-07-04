Cooking gas prices in Nigeria have hit an all-time high in 2025, increasing by almost 33% year-on-year

Compared to May 2024, the price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas has gone up past N20,000

Cooking gas prices have been on the rise since January 2025 and are still being pushed up by many factors

The price of cooking gas has hit an all-time high in Nigeria, according to recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS Price Watch report shows that the average price of refilling cooking gas has surged to the highest since the start of the year.

The cost to refill a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) hit N8,167.43, while a 12.5kg cylinder costs N20,709.11 to fill in May 2025.

This represented the highest cost ever for the product and shows a month-on-month increase of 3.5% for the 5kg refill, and 2.18% for the 12.5kg cylinder.

Note that in April 2025, it cost an average of N7,885.60 to fill the 5kg cylinder, and N20,268.06 to refill the 12.5kg cylinder.

Cooking gas prices rise 32.5%

Compared to May 2025, cooking gas prices have surged about 32.5% for the 12.5kg cylinder, and 10.10% for the 5kg cylinder.

The NBS survey confirms that prices have been increasing since the start of 2025. The average price of refilling a 5kg cylinder went from N7,040.94 in January to N7,072.10 in February and then to N7,322.49 in March.

The price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder also increased from N17,432.89 in January to N17,492.42 in February, and then to N18,456.24 in March and N20,268.06 in April.

States where cooking gas is most expensive

The price of the product varies across the states. For refilling a 5kg cylinder with LPG, Abia state recorded the highest price at N9,181.20.

Other states that cost above N9,000 for a 5kg cylinder refill include Ebonyi at N9,177.32 and Rivers at N9,174.40.

The 5kg cylinder refill of cooking gas is cheapest in Oyo, Niger and Plateau states at N7,116.49, N7,142.07, and N7,177.10 respectively.

For a 12.5kg cylinder refill, Delta state is at the top with N23,356.46. Two other states also cost above N20,000; N22,953.01 in Abia state, and N22,943.30 in Ebonyi state.

On the flip side, it is cheapest in Lagos, Kebbi, and Yobe states at N18,536.00, N18,606.60, and N18,500, respectively, The Nation news reports.

Depot owners quote new prices for cooking gas

In related news, several depot owners have quoted lower prices for cooking gas in June 2025.

Legit.ng analysis of updated market data shows that Dangote’s cooking gas price dropped by N25 to N870 per kilogramme, indicating a 2.79% decline, the steepest among major sellers.

The current price trajectory shows growing competition in Nigeria’s LPG supply chain.

