Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, recently had his fans in Chicago going wild over his recent performance

The music star carried an oyinbo fan like a baby as he performed on stage and the crowd hailed him

The video went viral on social media and the singer’s Nigerian fans reacted to the display as they dropped funny comments

Popular Nigerian music, Kizz Daniel, caused a stir on social media over his recent performance in Chicago.

The talented singer who is currently on tour in America appeared to have a lot of fun with his audience in Chicago.

In a video posted on Kizz’s official Instagram page, the singer was seen carrying one of his many oyinbo fans on stage.

Singer Kizz Daniel carries oyinbo fan on stage. Photos: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

The music star balanced her on his hips like a child as the crowd went wild during the interesting display.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the video below:

Internet users react to video of Kizz Daniel carrying oyinbo fan on stage

Not long after the video was posted online, the music star’s many Nigerians fans took to his comment section to react. Read what some of them had to say below:

Debbiecookscuisine:

“Just imagine say i be your wife. Oloun majeki high blood pressure pa oluwa e….See something now.”

Govnor_online:

“I no understand kizz performance oo.”

Ochopapi:

“If nah black person bouncers go rush her smh ‍♂️.”

Davidzyofficial:

“She will definitely Kizz and tell❤️.”

Wizzywondaa:

“Baba ibeji? come home e don do.”

Slimicegram:

“ she no wan come down.”

Nice one.

Davido defends Kizz Daniel after backlash from fans

Top Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, recently faced the wrath of fans after his scheduled show in America did not go as planned.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Kizz Daniel tried to make it up to his fans as he tendered a public apology to them.

Shortly after the Buga crooner shared his apology post on social media, Davido took to his Instagram story to react to it.

The DMW boss explained that he was aware of how hard Kizz Daniel was trying to get to America.

Source: Legit.ng