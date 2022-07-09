Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, recently got bashed on social media after his unsuccessful show in the US

In a new development, Kizz Daniel tendered an apology to fans and revealed how he will make it up to them

Fellow singer, Davido, also defended Kizz and noted that he had tried very hard to get to America

Top Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, recently faced the wrath of fans after his scheduled show in America did not go as planned.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Kizz Daniel tried to make it up to his fans as he tendered a public apology to them.

In the note, the Buga crooner explained that his passport was withheld at the US consulate in Nigeria until the day of the show and his previously booked flights had to be canceled.

Davido shows support for Kizz Daniel after he was dragged online for arriving late at US show. Photos: @davido, @kizzdaniel

Kizz Daniel went ahead to add that he made sure to book the next available flight to New York and then a Private Jet from NY to DMV, just so that he could meet the show, but his plan did not work.

According to him, he would have moved the show but his team felt he could meet up. To make things up to the fan, Kizz added that a new date will be fixed and that fans’ tickets will still be valid.

See his post below:

Davido defends Kizz Daniel

Shortly after the Buga crooner shared his apology post on social media, Davido took to his Instagram story to react to it.

The DMW boss explained that he was aware of how hard Kizz Daniel was trying to get to America.

Davido then went ahead to encourage Kizz Daniel with his words ahead of the rest of his shows.

See a screenshot below:

Davido comes to Kizz Daniels' defence. Photo: @davido

Fans react to Kizz Daniel’s apology

Golden_ivy1:

“I actually prayed for this & you’ve surprised me with this, God Bless you for being considerate.”

Emperor_shobo:

“Awesome, if our ticket is valid then I salute you and I’m not mad no more.”

Daphnesimport:

“Thank you kizz... I know you don't take your fans for granted . Wishing you more successful shows .”

