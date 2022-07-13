“Thanks”: Yul Edochie’s First Wife May Appreciates Troll for Attacking Actor Over Decision to Marry 2nd Wife
- The Edochie family drama doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, as indicated by a recent exchange on social media
- Actor Yul Edochie had dropped a comment appreciating his first wife, May, but an internet troll came after him
- Yul’s wife appeared to be in support of everything the troll said to her husband as she simply appreciated the individual for speaking up
It appears Nollywood’s Yul Edochie wouldn’t be free from his decision to marry a second wife anytime soon.
Just recently, the movie star took to social media with a comment in which he heartily congratulated his first wife, May.
However, another social media user who spotted Edochie’s comment was quick to rip the actor apart and once again bring up the topic of his decision to start a polygamous family.
The individual urged Edochie to go and meet his new woman, Judy Austin, and allow his first wife to enjoy her peace of mind since she never signed up for polygamy.
Surprisingly, Edochie’s wife appeared to be in complete agreement with everything the IG user said as she simply reacted with a “thanks” and love emoticon.
See screenshots below:
Social media users react
dimple_adanwaa said:
"I love this woman."
ada_4eva said:
"He never see anything, He thinks he can eat his cake and have it, gone were those days."
officialbobbyfredrick said:
"On behalf of other online inlaws we say thank you to that lady njideka."
_aniscooser said:
"Some partners have limit to how much they will take. If you disrespect them or treat them like they don't matter.. they are done."
sirjomozella14 said:
"Nor allow online vendors put mouth for your marriage oo my brother my sisters ."
Yul Edochie celebrates his son with 1st wife May
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie took to social media in celebration of his son, Zane, who just clocked a new age.
The doting dad shared a video on his Instagram page that captured the moment he had an interesting conversation with the celebrant.
Fans and colleagues in the industry were spotted in the comment section with congratulatory birthday messages.
