Popular Nigerian singer, Timaya, has left many of his fans amused on social media after he shared a video of his kids.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Timaya posted a funny clip of three of his kids as they raided his closet.

In the video, the dancehall singer’s daughters were seen rocking his oversized shoes as they strutted around in his walk-in closet.

Singer Timaya's daughters wearing his shoes. Photos: @timayatimaya

His second child, in particular, appeared to really be enjoying it as she posed in funny ways in the big blue boots she was wearing.

See the funny video below:

Internet users react to funny video of Timaya’s kids

Read what some fans had to say about the video below:

Iam_eminic:

“Lion no fit born goat nau.”

_________iy01:

“You are blessed .”

Iamellar:

“They are all so cute.”

Remynostra_thor:

“Family first ❤️.”

Fidelity_wigs:

“Chulo .”

Kingismooth:

“Why are you laughing at her like that na.”

Oluwa_qatar1:

“God's protection upon your family boss.”

Michontheproducer:

“BIG CHULO and the goons .”

Elegant_virginhairbyseyi:

“Second born always do too much ❤️.”

