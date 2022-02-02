Davido recently visited Kizz Daniel at his studio and the meeting seemed to please Kizz seeing as his colleague brought a thoughtful gift

In a video sighted online, Kizz Daniel was heard saying that Davido visited him with a carton of what he loves, and he was teased about it

The video has got fans talking with most people looking forward to a collaboration between the two singers

Fans of Kizz Daniel and Davido might just be lucky to get a song from them this year seeing as they have both kicked off the year on a great note.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, Davido was spotted in Kizz Daniel's studio with some of his crew members.

Kizz Daniel ecstatic as Davido visits him in studio Photo credit: @davido/@kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Kizz Daniel could not hide his excitement as he announced in the video that Davido brought him a carton of something he loves.

Davido and some of the other men in the studio too turns teasing Kizz Daniel who just laughed behind the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

phyztech.boss:

"The kind hot jamz wey go come out of naija this year ehn.... E go loud "

sholanaira:

"Seeing all Nigerian Artist supporting and loving each other is legendary...there is enough room for everyone to flourish."

queenmobola_bola:

"Nah only OBO dey show kizz Daniel love."

josh_dagenius:

"Nor be carton of caprisun be dat? "

dlife.i.chose:

"OBO gave kizz Daniel life. He will eternally be grateful to him."

mo__porsh:

" More Love Less Ego."

zarapearls:

" love everywhere."

kizzo256:

"Na loud joor.. nothing wey u fit tell me "

shannyhills_:

"Chai God see all my heart beats in 1 video oo

Kizz Daniel begs God for a baby girl

Popular singer, Kizz Daniel got people talking on social media after he revealed that he would love to be a girl dad this year.

Kizz is still basking in the euphoria of his twin boys Jalil and Jelani who are not even a year old yet.

While some Nigerians aligned their prayers with his, others questioned if the singer is married or just looking for another baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng