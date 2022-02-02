OBO Brought Me a Carton of What I Love: Kizz Daniel Gushes As Davido Visits His Studio
- Davido recently visited Kizz Daniel at his studio and the meeting seemed to please Kizz seeing as his colleague brought a thoughtful gift
- In a video sighted online, Kizz Daniel was heard saying that Davido visited him with a carton of what he loves, and he was teased about it
- The video has got fans talking with most people looking forward to a collaboration between the two singers
Fans of Kizz Daniel and Davido might just be lucky to get a song from them this year seeing as they have both kicked off the year on a great note.
In a video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, Davido was spotted in Kizz Daniel's studio with some of his crew members.
Kizz Daniel could not hide his excitement as he announced in the video that Davido brought him a carton of something he loves.
Na this kain daddy person suppose get: Reactions as Davido acquires diamond pendant, chain for Ifeanyi
Davido and some of the other men in the studio too turns teasing Kizz Daniel who just laughed behind the camera.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react
phyztech.boss:
"The kind hot jamz wey go come out of naija this year ehn.... E go loud "
sholanaira:
"Seeing all Nigerian Artist supporting and loving each other is legendary...there is enough room for everyone to flourish."
queenmobola_bola:
"Nah only OBO dey show kizz Daniel love."
josh_dagenius:
"Nor be carton of caprisun be dat? "
dlife.i.chose:
"OBO gave kizz Daniel life. He will eternally be grateful to him."
mo__porsh:
" More Love Less Ego."
zarapearls:
" love everywhere."
kizzo256:
"Na loud joor.. nothing wey u fit tell me "
shannyhills_:
"Chai God see all my heart beats in 1 video oo
Kizz Daniel begs God for a baby girl
Davido should be wary of this guy: Reactions as Isreal DMW says he'd rather die than let a bullet hit singer
Popular singer, Kizz Daniel got people talking on social media after he revealed that he would love to be a girl dad this year.
Kizz is still basking in the euphoria of his twin boys Jalil and Jelani who are not even a year old yet.
While some Nigerians aligned their prayers with his, others questioned if the singer is married or just looking for another baby mama.
Source: Legit.ng