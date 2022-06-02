It was a day to remember for staff and students of the Treasure Court College , Iba, where Mavin Records star, Crayon had his secondary education

, The singer decided to visit the school and Don Jazzy shared a fun video of the music star's visit to his alma mater

The students came out in their numbers to dance with Crayon as the singer prostrated upon seeing elderly teachers

Mavin Record's star, Crayon remembered one of his roots and decided to pay a visit in what looked like a superstar welcome.

The singer was a special guest as he visited his former school, Treasure Court College, Iba, Lagos state where he had his secondary education.

Crayon visits his secondary school. Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

All the students of the college came out in large numbers to have fun with the singer, most of them sang along to Mavin's hit single.

In the video shared on Don Jazzy's Instagram page, Crayon prostrated upon seeing his elderly teachers in the fun video that got fans elated.

Nigerians react to Crayon's visit to his high school

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Crayon's visit to his former secondary school.

Adulthouze:

"Me going back to my secondary school the gate man is asking me what do I want."

Dharrmee:

"One of those boys is already dreaming of how to be the next Crayon."

_Teniie:

"Nah wetin I go do babcock be this wait make I blow."

Brams_qrytive_ventures:

"Awww. So lovely, I smiled all through the video."

Mimiipaul:

"This is so emotional to watch ❤️ I’ll visit mine too soon."

Mr Macaroni visits his secondary school

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that comedian Mr Macaroni paid a visit to his secondary school and shared updates with fans on social media.

Beautiful pictures captured the skit maker posing with students and teachers who were all excited to have him around.

Mr Macaroni equally shared a short story about what inspired the visit as many flooded his comment section with reactions.

