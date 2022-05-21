Nigerian singers continue to extend their tentacles and show love for each other outside the chores of the country

Music star, Joeboy had a concert in Atlanta Georgia, United States and his colleague, Buju also known as BNXN came to show him love

Fans got excited upon citing Buju and the two acts hugged passionately on stage, Nigerians have reacted differently to the video that emerged

Nigerian singer, Joeboy is currently on tour in the US and one of his colleagues was on ground to give him a surprise appearance on stage.

Buju also known as BNXN showed up on stage to give Joeyboy a boost during his Atlanta Georgia leg of his United States tour.

The two singers hugged passionately on the stage as they gave the thrilling crowd what they so much yearned for.

The beautiful video has stirred beautiful reactions on social media.

Watch it below:

Nigerians react to Buju and Joeboy's video

Social media users have reacted differently to Buju's heartwarming gesture to his colleague, Joeboy in Atlanta.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Young_marina__:

"2 legends to be celebrity na beta thing abeg , see as women dey shout."

Official_afie01:

"And Bnxn came with more fire."

Desmond.thenumb:

"’s killin it all over the glbe."

Djzaggy:

"I love to see it when Nigerian artiste support and show love for each other outside the country. Buju and Joeboy this is so beautiful to watch, I love you guys. so cute."

Lammyna:

"See as fans dey scream, this is so beautiful to watch."

