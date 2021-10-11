Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has dished out a piece of advice for BBNaija season 6 winner Whitemoney

The advised him that because Laycon made it in music is not a guarantee that he would as well and should rather focus his energy on something else

Uche also warned him against ladies that are asking him out, fans have reacted to Uche's advice for Whitemoney

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has dished out a piece of advice for Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney.

Uche warned the reality star against investing his N30 million win in his music career.

Uche Maduagwu advises Whitemoney

Source: Instagram

The actor dished out the advice via his verified Instagram page and also addressed claims that ladies are asking Whitemoney out.

He posted a photo of Whitemoney in a chef cap and wrote:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Focus your energy and little money on cooking business na. The 30 million wey dey your hand dey make all the bend down select ladies dey ask you out."

The actor further revealed what he told music superstar Davido in 2009 that he will be successful in his music career and why Whitemoney needs to learn from Efe because not everyone will be Laycon who made it in music after winning the BBNAija show.

"You no dey destined for music, borrow wisdom from based on logistics ambassadors."

See the post below:

Fans reactions

Fans have lashed out to the actor for advising Whitemoney.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Donynimak:

"The more u "beef" this guy the higher he goes. Remember u said he is not gona win. I don't know if 'beefing' is ur social media strategy but its reflecting very badly on u."

Ijeoma._ij:

"Uche pls try get brain naaaaa e concern u ni????"

Don_ansel:

"My main problem now is who verified this account."

Promizogbu:

"See how ur life is na...deliverance cannot even work on u cus ur case is just so critical, keep disgracing yourself ok?? Bitter soul."

Ablehonour:

"You really don't have work at all.. all you do is looking for someone to gossip about... its his life and money and can do and live it as he want.. like you living your life as you want it there."

Stephenjohn84:

G"uy, you no won get sense at all sha. Na you supposed wake up oponu! Iwo ni ko ji ma sun!"

Fans advise Whitemoney against investing his N30 million in music career

BBNaija season 6 winner Whitemoney has a single titled Rosemary that was released while he was in the Big Brother house.

Whitemoney and fellow finalist, Cross were enjoying the blast of the music while having a ride together.

Fans have advised Whitemoney to spend the proceeds from his win at the show wisely and not invest it in a music career.

Source: Legit.ng