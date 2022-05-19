Popular Nigerian music critic, Joey Akan threw a shade at one of the country's finest rappers, MI Abaga over DaBaby's visit

Joey said he wondered why local rappers did not have a meet and greet with DaBaby and called on rappers to drag Davido over it

M I replied him and things got messy between them as they exposed each other, Nigerians have reacted to their exchange

Music journalist, Joey Akan got the attention of MI Abaga after he stylishly passed a shade at him over American rapper, DaBaby's visit to Nigeria.

MI who had initially complained when Rick Ross came to the country in April caught the shade Joey passed when he said local rappers should have had a meet and greet with DaBaby.

Joey Akan and MI Abaga in Twitter fight.

Source: Instagram

The journalist also urged the rappers to go and drag Davido since they love entitlement.

Things got messy when MI replied him that:

"You have a small mind, so not sure you understand what false equivalency is what's the point of this tweet? To insult rappers for wanting respect? Insecure little Joey insulting people to feel better grow up. Let it be known that Joey Akan is an enemy of Nigerian Hip Hop.

You are persona non grata and no longer welcome in the culture."

The duo proceeded by passing shots at each other as they washed their dirty linen on the streets of Twitter.

Joey told MI that he no longer has influence:

"King of Nigerian hip hop has excommunicated me. You're not that guy, Jude. You no longer have that influence you used for evil in the past. The industry doesn't rate you. Your past sins speak against you. You're still stuck in the 2011, that's why you're crying for Rick Ross."

Read some of their exchanges below:

Nigerians react to Joey Akan calling out MI Abaga on Twitter

Social media users have reacted differently to MI Abaga and Joey Akan's social media fight.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Spunkysessentials:

"Even men now sef de fight pass girls."

Naijiawaves:

"Rappers and beef na 5 and 6 them like fight."

Kulturerr:

"Good PR move for both of them."

Damilareomotundedada:

"DaBaby don turn everyone to baby."

Big_veiw:

"MI made a positive impact in the industry and as the saying goes; no champ forever, he can’t do more than he should. Put some respect to his name."

Huge crowd welcomes DaBaby to Lagos

Legit.ng previously reported that DaBaby arrived in the city of Lagos, Nigeria, and fans welcomed him to the ever-busy streets.

The rapper shared a video of the moment a mammoth crowd gathered around him to give him a lovely reception in the city.

In the video, the fans struggled to have their hands on him and a man could be heard advising the rapper to hold his phone tightly.

