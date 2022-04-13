Lizziie who was born to a Nigerian mother and a Congolese father as Belinda Lyrical Asimu but raised in London has traced her root to Nigeria

The female rapper promises to change the face of rap music in the country with her entrance as she drops four songs in her new home

She believes rap music is yet to take its rightful position and compete favourably in Nigeria unlike Afrobeat

With the likes of Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido making Afrobeat music acceptable and attractive across the globe, UK-based singer Belinda Lyrical Asimu popularly known as Lizziie is ready to take a bold step of making Nigeria her second home and establish her music career which was planted and germinated in Europe to blossom globally.

Born and raised in London, Lizziie has a Nigerian mother and a Congolese father. She has been a fan of rap music from her growing up, following Rappers like Lil Kim and Foxy Brown.

Lizzie picked up singing age the tender age of 10 chooses rap music. She is recognized as a leading female rap artist from the UK trying to open doors of international performance for others.

Lizziie has decided to establish herself in Nigeria as the country has positioned herself as a leader in the spread of African music across the world. She believes rap music is yet to take its rightful position and compete favourably in Nigeria.

Speaking, Lizziie said:

“I am coming to Nigeria to give rap music a new face. And I can confidently say that rap music will move to the next level” she gushed.

Lizzie claimed she draws inspiration from female rap artists like Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, and Cardi B, and they all have a significant impact on her as a rapper.

Belinda is quick to tell anyone she is more of a hip-hop/ trap rapper. She believes growing up in the trenches reveals her personality, style, and identity in her music.

In her exact words, her aspiration is:

“I plan to create a new art and sound with my music that I will also incorporate my African heritage into”

To execute her plans for the Nigerian/African audience, Lizziie sends four rap songs to Nigeria to the listening delight of her African and Nigerian music fans. The songs include Change Me, Freestyle, Cheats and Numero Uno.

