Nigerian singer Olowu Taiwo David popularly known as Eltee Skhillz becomes an international star because of his song ODG which is a global hit in several countries

The singer who is a twin and stepson of veteran actor Jide Kosoko explained how the internet made him a star

Eltee Skhillz whose ODG released in 2022 has become a street and club anthem is grateful to his late actress mother, Henrietta Kosoko, for how far he has come

Nigerian singer Eltee Skhillz is currently enjoying his status as a global musician; this is due to the popularity of his hit song ODG.

"So far, we have seen individuals from several countries all over the world dancing to the song. And as of the last count, there have been more than 4000 videos of people dancing to the song on Youtube alone. Also, on Twitter, Instagram and Twitter, there have been hundreds of videos uploaded showing people from all over the world enjoying the song."

Eltee Skhillz who is a son of late actress Henrietta Kosoko and stepson of Prince Jide Kosoko revealed in a recent interview with Tribune that his mother was a strong influence in his decision to become a musician.

“When I first started my career, she always looked for the right connect to see how she could be of impact to my music. I mean, she actually took me to top directors and executives in most of the television stations just to introduce me. I remember her always stressing, “this is my son, please hold him dear. He is talented”. She also would try to get me on show trying to get promoters to give me a chance to perform on stage. That is something that you don’t see every day you and I pray that God bless her soul.”

Ghetto Kids from Uganda dance to Eltee Skhillz's ODG

Uganda-based creative children, Ghetto Kids, vibed hard to Eltee Skhillz's ODG song and the delivery was spellbinding in a short video.

Surrounded by some children, a boy came on the 'stage' and danced like a pro, using his stomach and facial expressions to make the performance all fun.

When his turn was done, another came on and tried to outdo the previous kid. His audience screamed.

Eltee Skhillz features Ugandan internet sensation dancers Ghetto Kids in ODG official video

Internet sensation and talented kid dancers Ghetto Kids recorded a lovely milestone as they got featured in the music video of the hit song ODG.

In an Instagram post, Eltee relished having a nice time with the kids, describing them as super talented and amazing. He shared a video in which he struck a pose with the Ugandan wonder kids.

