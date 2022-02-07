Two kids from an NGO called Triplets Ghetto Kids have been praised online as they showed off interesting dance moves

The boys displayed great flexibility as they employed their stomachs and clothes during the interesting performance

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said that the kids inspired them to go learn how to dance

Some very creative kids vibed hard to Eltee Skhillz's ODG song and the delivery was spellbinding in a short video.

Surrounded by some children, a boy came on the 'stage' and danced like a pro, using his stomach and facial expressions to make the performance all fun.

A perfect team

When his turn was done, another came on and tried to outdo the previous kid. His audience screamed.

Towards the end of the video, both of them formed a powerful choreography as they got people shouting for more.

When the video was reshared by Tunde Ednut, it got over 140,000 views with thousands of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mr.2kay said:

"This kids environment have nothing on them."

iamdikeh said:

"Why this small boy resemble chinedu?"

phyztech.boss said:

"This made my morning lit asf."

case_funk said:

"Omo, how are they wining like that? It’s their happiness for me."

lovewoluofficial said:

"And I can’t dance to save Life."

queeny_jo said:

"I have to start learning how to dance. Omo see talent."

officialpatricksblessing said:

"I love them so much haaa my day has been made."

