Nigerian singer, Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, has reacted after Wizkid lost on both categories he was nominated for at the Grammys

Taking to Twitter, Bobo lamented the situation and noted that the Made in Lagos star was robbed of the awards

The lawyer’s tweets have now gone viral on social media and raised mixed reactions from a number of fans

Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s lawyer, has joined many others to react after Wizkid lost out at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Fans’ hopes were high and many of them were certain that Wizkid was going to win at least one award if not for the two categories he was nominated for.

However, that was not the case and many Wizkid fans were left in dismay over his loss. Interestingly, the singer’s top competitor, Davido’s lawyer, also reacted to the loss on social media.

Davido’s lawyer speaks on Wizkid's Grammy loss. Photos: @prince_ii, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Twitter page, Bobo Ajudua noted that Wizkid’s Essence should have won an award because he gave the world an anthem.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

“I don’t know much, and don’t speak much on these things, but we ALL KNOW that award belonged to ‘Essence’. They gave the world an ANTHEM.”

See the tweet below:

An online user also agreed with Bobo’s tweet despite noting that he was a Davido fan, and the lawyer responded to him. See their exchange below:

Internet users react

Davido’s lawyer showing support for Wizkid despite his Grammy loss raised a lot of interesting reactions on social media. Read some comments from fans below:

Huchay1:

“Make FC come learn from 30BG....no hate it’s all ❤️& .”

Kosi_levi:

“Na him sabi make he go carry the award give him .”

Logicthinkerx:

“Dam*n! Listening to Mother Nature by Angelique Kidjo made me realize the woman is a music genius. She knows what it takes to win Grammy. No wonder why Burna had to visit her when he lost the first Grammy nomination.”

Classicmurraywa:

“What’s the essence of this post .”

Iam_bmodel:

“At 30BG, We no dey hate .”

Folashaddee:

“Thanks BoBo for speaking up .”

Tessyluv_:

“Oya now goan collect the award .”

Oluwafemi11:

“Na this kind person go see the truth and talk am.”

Iamderazzi:

“Honestly he's spitting facts.”

Interesting.

Wizkid loses both awards at Grammys 2022

Angelique Kidjo has won in the best global album category at the 2022 Grammy Award, a position Wizkid's Made in Lagos was vying for with others.

During her speech, Angelique said it is a big win for Africa. It should be noted that the Mother Nature crooner has won the Grammy many times in the past.

A number of Wizkid's fans were greatly disappointed over the loss and they took to Twitter to react.

Source: Legit.ng