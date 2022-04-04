Legendary Nigerian singer, Femi Kuti, was one of those who lost out at the 64th Grammy Awards

A fan took to Twitter to tease the musician about losing out yet again at the Grammys despite being nominated a total of six times

The popular singer took to social media to react to the fans post in a funny way and Nigerians had a lot to say about it

Legendary Nigerian singer, Femi Kuti, was one of the music stars from the country who also failed to bag any Grammy win at the 64th edition of the award show.

The Grammy Awards took place on April 3, 2022, and it took over the Nigerian social media space for different reasons, especially after some big losses.

Femi Kuti was one of the Nigerians who did not bag any award at the event and it led to some banter on social media.

Femi Kuti replies fan who spoke on his umpteenth Grammy loss. Photos: @femiakuti

One Twitter user took to the platform to joke about how the singer is likely to react if he gets nominated again next year.

The fan posted a popular PawPaw meme where the actor said:

“Why are you wasting my life for Christ’s sake.”

Femi Kuti reacts

Femi Kuti had an interesting reaction to the fan’s post and he was quite amused by it. He also used the opportunity to congratulate the Grammy winner, Angelique Kidjo.

He wrote:

“I laughed die meanwhile congratulations to @angeliquekidjo ”

Nigerians react

Numerous Nigerians on social media were amused by Femi Kuti’s exchange with the fan. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Annabell_obi:

“Ask uncle snoop.. 19 nominations.”

__Abosedemii:

“They’re are actually stressing him 7th nomination !ahhh.”

Unapologeticaly_marian:

“Grammy nomination na big recognition so you guys should chill.”

Lawd.wahab:

“Snoop dogg has 19 nominations 0 wins.”

Ihamprisca:

“they’re actually stressing him.”

Flawlesspeace12:

“I like his sense of humor jare .”

Wizkid loses both awards at Grammys 2022

Angelique Kidjo has won in the best global album category at the 2022 Grammy Award, a position Wizkid's Made in Lagos was vying for with others.

During her speech, Angelique said it is a big win for Africa. It should be noted that the Mother Nature crooner has won the Grammy many times in the past.

A number of Wizkid's fans were greatly disappointed over the loss and they took to Twitter to react.

