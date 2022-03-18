Nigerian music stars, Wande Coal and Buju gave their fans something to cheer about after a video of them emerged online

The two acts were freestyle to lovely music as they rode together in a ride and fans can't stop talking about their amazing talents

Buju gave the chorus and Wande blessed the unreleased song with his lovely voice, Nigerians have commented and urged them to drop the track

A Buju and Wande Coal's collabo seemed to be on the cards as the two music stars wowed their fans on social media.

The singers went on Instagram live as they record a lovely track while in transit and the video got most people excited.

Wande Coal and Buju freestyle together. Credit: @wandecoal @toyourears

They were freestyling to the beat as Buju killed the track with chorus while Wande blessed it with his angelic voice even though he tried to hide his face in the live video.

Most of their fans looked forward to their collaboration and they vibed to the beautiful music.

Watch the beautiful freestyle video below:

Nigerians react to Buju and Wande Coal's freestyle video

Music lovers have expressed happiness and look forward to the music dropping.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

"Sounds like a hit already… talents."

"Pass me some Benson, I Wande cool my mind."

"Wow I literally can’t wait for this jam to drop."

"They should make a joint ep."

"Seems like Wande coal has finally found his way back to the top again."

"If David dey follow them Waka he for don theif all their songs."

"When the Music comes from Inside."

"Who know this jam go Bambam 2 oracle of music."

"Their voice so similar."

Leaked conversation between Olamide and Buju gets fans excited

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music lovers were gearing up to witness another superstar collaboration as a WhatsApp conversation between Olamide and Buju got leaked.

The two acts played around the new work they are doing together in the chat to raise their fans' expectations.

Nigerians expressed their excitement about what is coming from Olamide and Buju, majority of them liked their communication flow.

Source: Legit.ng