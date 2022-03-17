Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has left many of his fans anticipating the release of his next music project as he assured them it's going to be different and special

This comes after Eazi shared photos of some energizing dance steps from the yet to be released album

Eazi, who heard the clamour of his fans to drop the album said, he would let them know when it is ready, which means it is still a work in progress

Nigerian music star Mr Eazi is planning for a takeover in 2022 as he is set to drop a new album.

Eazi recently teased his fans with some photos from the projects where some people were seen displaying some dance steps and acrobatics.

All of these got to many of his fans and followers who have been begging him to drop the album already.

Responding, the talented singer assured his fans the album would be special and different, adding that he would let them know when it was ready.

He wrote via his social media timeline:

"I know you guys are waiting for the album, keep waiting, it's gonna be special and different !!! And when it's ready I will let you know."

See his post below:

See photos of the energising dance steps:

Fans beg Mr Eazi to drop album

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

labyllionaire:

"Drop the album Eazi."

cyyn_city:

"Dey don dey yarn anyhow but no fit make am loook eazyyyy sha."

fredboi_gram:

"Talent at the highest Peak."

bm_of_ondo:

"Eazy and loyal to you @mreazi ....it's been long we hear from you we need ya songs in street we love you ❤️❤️❤️."

gny_musculardaddi:

"Eazi take it easy."

akkithaboreal:

"❤️ I Bboy From Argentine.I like your music."

DJ Cuppy returns to the deck

Nigerian billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, via her social media timeline, announced her return to the DJ deck.

Cuppy, who was excited over her return, revealed the last time she was on the deck to drop a music mix was in 2021.

The billionaire daughter also urged her fans to drop songs they would love her to mix.

