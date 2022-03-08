Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has said it would be hard for popular music group Psquare to have an O2 Arena sold-out concert

According to Uche, the music industry has changed since Psquare went their separate only to come back together last year

The actor stressed that Psquare would have to work hard to reclaim what he described as a lost glory

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has replied to a recent statement by singer Peter Okoye about Psquare also having a concert at the O2 Arena.

Uche, in a blunt reply, stressed that it would be hard for Psquare to have a sold-out concert at the O2 Arena.

Actor Uche Maduagwu says Psqaure would have to work hard to reclaim their lost glory. Credit: @PeterPsquare

Source: Instagram

According to the controversial actor, the Nigerian music industry had changed since when Psquare went solo only to reunite last year.

Uche claimed Davido had to fly out his baby mama Chioma to sell out the 02 Arena during his recent concert.

The actor said:

"Dear brother Peter, I get it, you are over excited over reunion and seeing what you Na missed since breakup, but make you Na no confuse Naija #love over your reunion for sign that everything go remain like before, if you Na dream of SOLD out concert for #02Arena like Odogwu, you Na go work hard for am because the #GAME has changed since you left. Even David had to beg Chioma and fly am with private jet to sell out 02 Arena."

See his post below:

Nigerians agree with Uche Madugawu

Some Nigerians seem to agree with the Nollywood actor that it would be hard for Psquare to have a sold-out O2 Arena concert.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

Drecampo:

"Their time don pass nothing last forever, Uche talk real truth. Ask urself one question, will u go to ps square concert or davido or wizlikd."

Man_like_gentle:

"It won’t be easy for them thou ."

jimbaolanrewaju:

"una go hear ram for this Instagram , uche go show una road to pass ."

sia_damsel:

"FUNNY ENOUGH THIS GUY MAKES ALOT OF SENSE IN A ST!PID WAY . P SQUARE WILL NEED ANOTHER SOLID ALBUM TO SELL OUT THE 02."

