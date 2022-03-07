Who Dey Check? Reactions As Davido Insists His O2 Arena Concert Was Sold Out
- Nigerian singer Davido in the latest statement has insisted that his O2 Arena concert, which took place over the weekend, was sold out
- This came as some Nigerians on and off social media insisted that Davido's concert at the O2 Arena was nothing compared to that of Wizkid's, which took place last year
- Following Davido's latest statement, his fans have rallied around him as they also insisted it was a sold-out and none by any artiste comes any closer
It appears the rivalry between Davido's and Wizkid's fans is going to be on for a long time.
This comes as Davido, in a latest statement, insisted his O2 Arena concert, which took place over the weekend was sold out.
However, some Nigerians took to social media to claim that the number of those that attended the show was not as high as it was claimed to be in the videos that surfaced online.
Davido has now responded to the claim.
He wrote on Twitter:
"That shi** was FULL FUL L!!''
See the tweet below:
In another post the DMW boss shared via his official Twitter account, he wrote:
"Success occurs when your dreams get bigger than excuses. !! FULL BOWL SOLD DA FUXK OUT !!! IM POSTING VIDEOS ALL WEEK!! ELECTRIFYING!!''
See his post below:
Nigerians react to Davido's tweet
Following Davido's tweet, Nigerians, especially Davido's fans and followers, have come to his defence as they insisted the concert was sold out.
Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:
viewsday:
''So full like bellefull
You’re the goat OBO ''
AddyUkay:
''Who dey check am.''
theoladeledada:
"Thank God for your talent. Nigeria is proud of you.''
_Peterock:
''To the Brim brrrr … we all saw it , you’re clear Baddest!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️.''
Davido splashes millions as he gifts his cousin and Zlatan's lawyer
Legit.ng earlier reported that popular singer, Davido, who is known to have a big heart went an extra length to appreciate his cousin and Zlatan's lawyer.
Despite the fact that he was the man of the hour following his London O2 concert, he still managed to splurge millions on his cousin, Tunji and Zlatan's lawyer, Yemisi Falaye
In a video, Yemisi was seen excitedly showing off the bracelet on her wrist as she announced loudly that Davido bought it for her.
Source: Legit.ng