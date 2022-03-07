Nigerian singer Davido in the latest statement has insisted that his O2 Arena concert, which took place over the weekend, was sold out

This came as some Nigerians on and off social media insisted that Davido's concert at the O2 Arena was nothing compared to that of Wizkid's, which took place last year

Following Davido's latest statement, his fans have rallied around him as they also insisted it was a sold-out and none by any artiste comes any closer

It appears the rivalry between Davido's and Wizkid's fans is going to be on for a long time.

This comes as Davido, in a latest statement, insisted his O2 Arena concert, which took place over the weekend was sold out.

However, some Nigerians took to social media to claim that the number of those that attended the show was not as high as it was claimed to be in the videos that surfaced online.

Davido has now responded to the claim.

He wrote on Twitter:

"That shi** was FULL FUL L!!''

In another post the DMW boss shared via his official Twitter account, he wrote:

"Success occurs when your dreams get bigger than excuses. !! FULL BOWL SOLD DA FUXK OUT !!! IM POSTING VIDEOS ALL WEEK!! ELECTRIFYING!!''

Nigerians react to Davido's tweet

Following Davido's tweet, Nigerians, especially Davido's fans and followers, have come to his defence as they insisted the concert was sold out.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

viewsday:

''So full like bellefull

You’re the goat OBO ''

AddyUkay:

''Who dey check am.''

theoladeledada:

"Thank God for your talent. Nigeria is proud of you.''

_Peterock:

''To the Brim brrrr … we all saw it , you’re clear Baddest!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️.''

