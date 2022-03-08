P-square brothers might be the next set of musicians to shut down the O2 in London after Davido

Peter Okoye, who seems very sure that they will close down any arena, recently took to Twitter to ask their fans if they should have an O2 or Wembley concert

While some of their fans gave them the go-ahead, most Nigerians are of the opinion that they have to shut down the country first before going outside

Following Davido's success at the O2 arena in London, the P-square brothers are also ready to have a piece of the action.

One of the P-square brothers, Peter has sparked a conversation on Twitter after he bragged about closing down the O2 with or without new songs.

According to him, they are legends.

"Go follow @Psquare_world. We don’t need to shutdown O2. We are only coming to close it down! with or without new songs! Legend is Legend."

In another tweet, the singer asked their fans to choose between the O2 arena or Wembley, but he added that the London arena is calling the P-square group.

Peter also shared a video that looked like a rehearsal clip.

"Team PSQUARE should we O2 or Wembley this sh*t? Comment below …….. O2 is calling The Kings of Stage."

At the time of this report, P-square is trending on Twitter.

Nigerians react to Peter Okoye's tweet

@Bodefish2:

"See danger (danger) wahala dey (6x) Better start from Lagos here to be on a safer side… the ones pushing u here no get shishi for O2 ticket."

@chinexo28:

"I love the confidence we closing 02 for good."

@mumudoctor:

"Nobody comes close to pq when it comes to energetic performance.....go ask you granny."

@Jerrychima33:

"You people should start with Teslim balogun stadium. With time you will grow to 02 or Wembley. Start small and grow big."

@fem_desmond:

"Small yansh dey shake oo. You better give us better hits before thinking about 02."

@dakaballo:

"Truth be told, you guys would sell 02 in 2016, don't try it now o! People have moved on. You guys came back too late."

