Popular Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has revealed that his social media fight with Uche Maduagwu was strategic

The actor made his points during a recent interview where he mentioned the huge amount of money he used in promoting the movie but people were still viewing it somehow

Jim said the fight with Uche helped the promotion of the movie because people like bad news and gossip

Foremost Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has disclosed that he planned the beating for his colleague, Uche Maduagwu as part of promotions for his movie, Bad Comments.

Jim made this known during a chat with Chude Jideonwo and explained how things went down.

Jim Iyke speaks on fight with Uche Maduagwu.

Source: Instagram

The actor in the interview referred to Bad Comments movie as one of the most important works of his entire career and he can't be too negligent to watch the efforts go in vain.

"I wanted to paint the picture of what it is like in the social media ecosystem I can orchestrate anything and you will perceive it, it's about perception."

Jim Iyke also revealed that he spent about N200 million promoting the movie but things didn't catch up until the fight with Uche Maduagwu happened.

"I'm not stup*d I will never make that kind of mistake, I called my sister, she said this will backfire, I said no, I understand the peoples' mindset they are propensities to gossip and bad news.

"We buried over 200 million in the promotion of that film and people are still viewing it somehow, immediately there was a scandal it caught fire."

Nigerians have reacted to Jim Iyke's interview, some of them said they knew the fight was staged all along.

Some of the comments:

Akinrinmol3:

"I swear I knew it was staged."

Mimshachproperty_realestate:

"Every smart person knew it was staged tho."

Omololaruby:

"It is the charisma for me. You gotta love the man."

Jojo.vince:

"Jim iyke, the perfect strategist."

Jim Iyke beats Uche Maduagwu in viral video

Legit.ng previously reported that Uche Maduagwu bit more than he could chew after trolling fellow actor Jim Iyke.

Maduagwu called Jim a ritualist and also claimed his source of wealth was questionable in a video he posted on Instagram.

Jim Iyke responded to Maduagwu's rants by tracing him to his location. He also appeared to beat him up in a viral video.

