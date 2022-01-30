Nigerian music lovers are about to witness superstars collaboration as a video of some popular musicians vibing together emerges

Stars like Wande Coal, W4, Mr May D, and others gather at the recording camp of Falz to record their verses on a new project

The feel good video has got fans excited as they look forward to the new music, most of them commended Wande Coal's voice

Some of Nigeria's finest musicians have gathered to record a song together to the excitement of their fans.

The likes of Wande Coal, W4, Mr May D, Sess, and a few others were spotted dropping their voices on an unreleased musical project.

Music stars gather to record a song. Credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

The music stars met at Falz the Bahd Guy's recording camp where they lend drop verses to the new music.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Wande Coal was extra vocal in the video that emerged raising hopes that he will be the leading vocalist on the project as fans looked forward to another hit.

Check out the video of their vibe below:

Reactions

Nigerians have commented on the star studded video, most of them declared their love for Wande Coal.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Jahzgreat_timi:

"Wandecoal too like song abeghe was already adding sauce."

Adunnicooks:

"W4 was my absolute favorite back in the days."

Themediascientist:

"Sounds like what I am going to wait for."

_Zay9arb:

"If Wande high like this no kind of bars wey no fit come outside for him mouth."

Iam_valzyy:

"Coal's voice na heaven."

Itz_vick_berry:

"Make de jst leave tht sound for wande coal and w4."

Williamc_townsend:

"Make dem leave the song for Wandy."

Thebollutech:

"Wandecoal na Baba always The industry no just hype him to what he deserve."

Leaked version of Skiibii featuring Davido in Baddest Boy remix excite fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido and Skiibii were about to get their fans dancing and rocking new dancehall music.

A video of some music lovers vibing to the tune of the Skiibii's Baddest Boy remix featuring Davido emerged online.

The new song promises to be another club-goers favourite Nigerians reacted to the video of its leaked version.

Source: Legit.ng