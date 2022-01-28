Music superstar Wizkid stirred massive reactions on social media after a video of him catching cruise emerged

The singer was spotted in the short video singing the lyrics of the trending song Zazoo Zeh by Portable

Some Nigerians who watched the video are of the opinion that Wizkid is too posh for that kind of song

It will take time before Nigerians get tired of Portable's song with Olamide and Poco Lee, Zazoo Zeh.

In a video that emerged online, music superstar, Wizkid was singing the lyrics of the song as he played around at a venue.

Wizkid sang Portable's Zazoo song. Credit: @wizkidayo @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Wizkid held the shoulder of one of his friends as he uttered the lyrics of the hit single, blessing it with his unique voice.

The interesting short video has got most fans of the superstar talking as they feel he is too cool to be singing that kind of song.

Watch the video below:

Netizens have a lot to say

Nigerians have reacted to the video of Wizkid singing Zazoo song, most of them spotted his accent.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Official_skiido:

"Abeg wizkid is too fresh for this kind song."

Offi_bigmars:

"My guy .. omo see person accent."

Nenes_vintage:

"Big wiz don join."

Callmeanilanry_dmw:

"Colu wizkid tii show love o."

Kayode_tai.o:

"The kind spirit wey this song carry no here, the jazz na from India."

Official_quinmoda:

"Dessss days Wizkid won folo OBO Dey Giv us lifestyle ooo 2022 came wit a lot."

Balticrecordhq:

"Na big wiz 3k dolls save the guy ..them for use am."

Avril8th_place:

"Chai Hear phoney "biza biza" ...no be the trenches voice I dey hear bizaaaa bizaaa."

Wizkid vibes to Portable's song at a nightclub

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid enjoyed the sounds of trending music by Portable Zazoo Zeh.

The made in Lagos crooner was spotted vibing to the song while turning up at a nightclub.

Wizkid also made Portable's funny dance moves but in a slower and calmer version. Nigerians reacted massively to the video.

Source: Legit.ng