Nigerian music star, Bella Shmurda, is proud of his latest collection of jewellery and he is flaunting them on social media

The musician got himself expensive ice on his neck, wrists, and ear and bragged that he is not talking to anybody this year

Some of his friends used testers to test the originality of the new expensive metals he just got and Nigerians have reacted to the video

Music star, Bella Shmurda, is spoiling himself with new ice and he is flaunting his latest collection on social media.

The Cash App crooner splashed millions of naira on a collection of jewellery that includes a wristwatch, necklace, and earrings.

Bella Shmurda flaunts new jewellery. Credit: @bella_shmurda

Source: Instagram

A video of him using a tester to test the new collection has emerged online. The singer and some of his friends were testing the originality of the pieces of jewellery.

In the video, Bella bragged that he won't be talking to anybody again this year:

Check out the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Bella's new jewellery collections.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Blessing_nzeadibe:

"Too much money."

Big_baba67:

"Oga if you nor get waiting you dey use money for, do giveaway biko."

Papiwizzzy:

"Don’t bring that tester closer to me ooooo."

Yinkaoj:

"Hope you're saving for rainy days."

Kennypaul4life:

"Ice on ma Neck Ice On Ma Neck Everyday I never Sleep!"

Nekysparkles:

"It is so me to my friends when i get an alert of 20k sef this year I’m not on anybody’s level, pls avoid me."

Omorin.ola:

"On my neck on my rist, on my year. Bella ma pa mi na."

Zlatan Ibile splurges millions on diamond-encrusted ear stud and designer shades

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Zlatan Ibile decided to spoil himself by buying expensive accessories

In a video sighted online, the singer showed off his new diamond ear stud and designer shades at a store as dancer Poco Lee hailed him.

Nigerians reacted differently to the video some of them reminded the singer of when he sang about no money in Lagos.

