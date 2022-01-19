Nigerian music stars, Davido and Skiibii are about to get their fans dancing and rocking to a new dancehall song

A video of some music lovers vibing to the tune of the unreleased Skiibii's Baddest Boy remix featuring Davido has emerged online

The new music promises to be another club-goers favourite and Nigerians have reacted to the video of its leaked version

A beautiful video of music lovers jubilating upon the blast of Skiibii's Baddest Boy song in what looked like a nightclub has surfaced online.

The excited people were enjoying the tune of Skiibii's unreleased Baddest Boy remix featuring Davido.

Davido to feature on Skiibii's Baddest Boy remix.

Source: Instagram

The song promises to be another dancehall music for those who love dancing and partying.

The video of the leaked remix has caused massive reactions online with many drooling over how Davido's input will make the song a bigger hit.

Check out the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have expressed their joy over the unreleased remix, some of them feel the original version is already a hit.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Smillycollins:

"This song na hit normally make that guy no go spoil the song."

Goodluckuge:

"Omo jam don dey burst as them notice say obo won enter .....I don off."

virgin_boiii11:

"Nahhh The song is already a hit stop the cap."

Busyyboxx:

"Y’all ever slept on skiibii ????!!!! man has been good since day one fam!"

Brodermann_:

"Make I quick go service my ears down cos they go hear word for this song hand."

Mama_farms_:

"I always have goosebumps when I hear Davido sing."

Ejikekelechi80:

"E choke will bless skiibii more on de remix coming out Friday omo guys get ur speakers ready o."

Itz_blinks_nigga:

"I love as naija dey name songs , wizkid and skales with banky don do baddest boys before , but why this one Dy sound totally different from wetin we don hear , upon say na thsame name , i think what matters is how sweet your own Melody Dy to a song , I love this."

