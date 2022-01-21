A Rising Nigerian singer named Jezzyken has drawn attention online

This is due to his uncanny resemblance to Grammy-winning singer Wizkid

However, Jezzyken has insisted he is not copying Wizkid and that any resemblance they have is just coincidental

It is well known that famous musician Wizkid has one of the strongest fanbases in the entire country. Popularly called Wizkid FC, members always go out of their way to show how much they love the Joro crooner.

Perhaps this is why rising singer Ezeja Ogechukwu Kenneth aka Jezzyken has come under fire. Jezzyken who bears an uncanny resemblance with Wizkid was recently accused by a section of Wizkid FC of copying the singer's persona.

Singer Jezzyken has denied copying Wizkid’s persona. This is coming after pictures showing his striking resemblance with Machala emerged online

Source: Instagram

Writing via his Instagram page, Jezzyken has denied copying Wizkid.

“I love Wizkid, he’s like my role model but I’m not copying him, I’m just living my life doing my thing as I always have. If you’ve heard any of my songs, you’ll know I’m not copying Wizkid, I’m just doing my thing,” Jezzyken wrote.

The Peace ‘n’ Love” singer also mentioned that while trying to promote his songs, he has faced a lot of issues as some social media influencers have allegedly refused to post some of his content in order to avoid any backlash from Wizkid FC, again due to his striking resemblance with Machala.

This drama hasn’t weighed Jezzyken down as he has vowed to continue pushing himself and his music to the best of his ability. He recently released three singles Peace n Love, Blow My Mind, and Sauce, and is also set to release an EP titled August 14.

Source: Legit.ng