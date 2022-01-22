Singer 2baba has joined several Nigerians who have reacted to the recent reunion of music stars Wizkid and Davido

The legendary singer posted a video of the two and hilariously begged them to allow his new song and video trend

2baba’s comment stirred funny reactions from his fans and fellow colleagues in the entertainment industry

Legendary Nigerians singer 2baba has reacted to the recent reunion of his junior colleagues, Wizkid and Davido.

The veteran entertainer took to his official Instagram page with a video showing the moment the 30BG singer and Wizkid hugged it out at a nightclub in Lagos.

2baba reacts as junior colleagues Wizkid, Davido reunite. Photo: @official2baba/@wizkidnews

However, 2baba in the caption of the post hilariously begged the two superstars to allow his new song and music video trend.

He wrote:

"This put a smile on my face but abeg make una let my song and video trend small naw."

See his post below:

Reactions

2baba's comment stirred hilarious reactions from his fans and followers. Many took to the comment section that his new record would trend regardless of Wizkid and Davido's reunion story.

Read some comments sighted below:

wizkidfcsierraleone said:

"Baba u song go trend "

bliz_realtor said:

"You na legend , even if na band you play we go still stream am normally."

issy_news said:

"Na true o bc the way this two Dey trend especially wiz everyday ."

mike_savagegram said:

"Senior man everywhere good for you ."

jerryzuai40 said:

"Baba done talk omake una let baba song trend o."

berryblaqmusic said:

" Legendary Baba last last na smile we dey smile dey watch this video oh, #smile."

zubbyzubai001 said:

"King na king You are a legendary of our time ❤️ ❤️."

