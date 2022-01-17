I told Dremo he's mad: Producer of Davido's FIA Fresh DVM explains funny way he met singer, got signed to DMW
- New DMW signee, Fresh DVM has explained the remarkable way he met superstars Davido and Dremo
- He revealed that he called Dremo a mad man the first time he spoke with him over the phone despite not knowing him earlier
- Fresh DVM also stated that he wore a borrowed shirt to meet the superstars, Nigerians have reacted to his interview
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Budding music star, Fresh DVM who produced Davido's hit song FIA has during an interview explained how he met with Dremo and Davido before he got signed to DMW.
Fresh narrated his story during an interview with HipTv and maintained that he jokingly cursed Dremo the first time he spoke with him over the phone:
"It was my guy that introduced me to Dremo, he sent me a couple of Dremo songs like 3 of them I can't forget, I heard the song and I was impressed, He gave me Dremo's number, I was like Dremo you dey mad, person wey I never see before."
I'm giving him N100k: Yul Edochie shares video of blind fan who mimicked his voice, sounds just like him
He said Dremo was a bit furious at his approach but he introduced himself to him and they connected.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
He continued that:
"He said make we see the next day, he liked my vibe, I loved how he was rapping the energy, after meeting him I met all other guys in the clique."
We bless God for today. as I hear say David they come into the house, I held Dremo and I entered the parole, I didn't care. I went there with one shirt, one trouser and my laptop bag nob even my shirt sef, na my guy own."
Watch the interview below:
Reactions
Nigerians have reacted to Fresh's interview on meeting with Davido and Dremo.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Paschal_cedar:
"This guy is obviously high on something."
I have many girlfriends, 2 sons from separate women: Zazu star Portable says he's ready to marry girl he loves
Marklamborr:
"Someone said Fresh is Unfresh well him gats dey Unfresh since una carry Akpo dey interview am."
Bigcr.iminal:
"Fresh look unfresh wazup g."
Ruger talks about working with Don Jazzy and D Prince
Legit.ng had an exclusive chat with Ruger who spoke about various topics including working with Don Jazzy and D Prince.
The singer also revealed why he chose to change his name from Drey Milli to Ruger and his signature covering of one eye.
Ruger talked about his style of music and chances of winning awards, noting that he will leave fans to be the judge.
Source: Legit.ng