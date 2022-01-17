New DMW signee, Fresh DVM has explained the remarkable way he met superstars Davido and Dremo

He revealed that he called Dremo a mad man the first time he spoke with him over the phone despite not knowing him earlier

Fresh DVM also stated that he wore a borrowed shirt to meet the superstars, Nigerians have reacted to his interview

Budding music star, Fresh DVM who produced Davido's hit song FIA has during an interview explained how he met with Dremo and Davido before he got signed to DMW.

Fresh narrated his story during an interview with HipTv and maintained that he jokingly cursed Dremo the first time he spoke with him over the phone:

Fresh DVM explains how he got signed to DMW. Credit: @fresh_vdm @davido @dremodrizzy

Source: Instagram

"It was my guy that introduced me to Dremo, he sent me a couple of Dremo songs like 3 of them I can't forget, I heard the song and I was impressed, He gave me Dremo's number, I was like Dremo you dey mad, person wey I never see before."

He said Dremo was a bit furious at his approach but he introduced himself to him and they connected.

He continued that:

"He said make we see the next day, he liked my vibe, I loved how he was rapping the energy, after meeting him I met all other guys in the clique."

We bless God for today. as I hear say David they come into the house, I held Dremo and I entered the parole, I didn't care. I went there with one shirt, one trouser and my laptop bag nob even my shirt sef, na my guy own."

Watch the interview below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Fresh's interview on meeting with Davido and Dremo.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Paschal_cedar:

"This guy is obviously high on something."

Marklamborr:

"Someone said Fresh is Unfresh well him gats dey Unfresh since una carry Akpo dey interview am."

Bigcr.iminal:

"Fresh look unfresh wazup g."

