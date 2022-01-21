Popular singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka better known as Ruger is asking his fans a very important question on social media

Ruger revealed he pleaded with a music producer in 2019 that he doesn't have money but he snubbed him outrightly

The singer said the producer is in his DM saying funny things and asked how he should attend to him, he also praised D'Prince for believing in him

Music star Ruger has called out a music producer who failed to work with him because he had no money back in 2019.

Ruger tweeted that despite his pleading with tears, the producer declined and he is now back to his DM saying funny things.

Ruger speaks on a music producer who snubbed him in 2019.

Source: Instagram

He wrote on Twitter:

"I remember back in 2019, I reached out to a producer, I told him I don’t have money but he should pls just hear me out Loudly crying face baba no gree oo Face with tears of joy. Now Hin Dey my DM Dey yarn dust. Pls my people how should I reply him Pleading face Pls help me."

Check out the tweet below:

Thank you D'Prince

He also said upcoming artists go through the works and thanked D'Prince for believing in him.

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to his tweets, some of them wonder who he has helped as well.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

BiyiThePlug:

"How many upcoming artistes you don do song with. don’t let me gintar your second eye Ruger. Duke of Ibadan Mahjong tile red dragon"

AsiwajuLerry:

"All the upcoming artistes in your DM and comment sections, how many of them have you responded to for free collaboration? If the guy hold him bar, na nonsense you tweet tbh. Make una leave this Nollywood script alone, e don cast and e no funny again."

TayeOlusola:

"Self-entitlement is one of the biggest enemies of a recording artist. You aren't entitled to free music production. Pay your music producers their money and royalties. No one came to this world to be your slave. Go and learn music production if you can't afford the services."

Mbahdeyforyou:

"Make he hear you out because na your papa open the studio for am."

Ruger reveals how D'Prince found him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ruger in an interview revealed that he used to repair phones at computer village, Ikeja and do music on the side.

The musician took fans through a miraculous journey of how he met D'Prince and got signed to Jonzing World.

Ruger also said the internet helps artists a lot nowadays as he can attribute his success to the direct message he got from D'Prince.

