It is a competitive mainstream music industry in Nigeria, with thousands of acts struggling to get recognised, find their way to the top of the chat and turn to superstars they all aimed for

This rat race is a difficult one because and artist can release a major hit that is widely accepted my music lovers and fail to reciprocate the acceptance in his or her subsequent attempts.

Hence there're s coinage, 'One hit wonder.' No music star wants to be labelled a one hit wonder but unfortunately some of them found themselves ending up as one.

It is either these one hit wonders released another song but never had the weight vibes of the previous one or they never made another attempt that got to the mainstreamm.

One hit wonders is not only a Nigerian thing, it is something music lovers have witnessed all over the world.

For the purpose of this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the notable 'one hit wonders' as well as the music stars behind them.

1. DeeBee - Collabo

Adebayo Durojaiye better known as Collabo Master released the hit track in 2008 and earned wide recognition, he released his debut album in the year 2009 but moves from bein an established artiste to underground act

2. Konga-Baby Konga

Born Lawal Olumo, Konda burst into the scene in 208 with Baby Konga who became an instant hit across the country.

Konga featured on other major songs including X-Project's Lorile but he has been struggling to repeat the feat he achieved with Baby Konga.

3. Jazzman Olofin - Raise Tha Roof

Jazzman Olofin scored high numbers with Raise Tha Roof featuring Adewale Ayuba, the song became and instant hit and a national anthem for music lovers across the country.

He made several music attempts afterwards but he couldn't reciprocate the feat in Raise Tha Roof, hence he made the list.

4. Soul E- Naija is Blessed

Emmanuel Okose better known as Soul E did magic on a track Naija is Blessed off his debut album so much that many tipped him to give 2Baba a run for his money.

He has since left music to become a prophet.

5. Bigiano - Shayo

Bigiano's debut Shayo has to be one of the biggest dance hall music of the old school Nigerian hip hop, so big that he won him major awards and nominations, he promised to make a comeback in 2013 but his fans are still waiting.

6. Maye Hunta - Ekaette

Maye Hunta released a big song titled Ekaette that shot him to limelight but he couldn't keep th tempo.

7 Sule Zoo

Kerewa was one of the biggest songs by a Nigerian music duo but the group went solo after the effort.

Who else should have made this list?

