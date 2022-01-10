Ameno Amapiano - Remix hitmaker Goya Menor revealed to his fans that he is set to perform at a famous club in Nairobi

This follows the success of his hit song that was released in June 2021 but started gaining a lot of traction towards the end of the year

Many have been sharing videos jamming to the hit, with one being South African-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan

If you are in the dark about the biggest hit on social media, especially TikTok, then you must have heard the term "Chill with the big boys," being uttered at some point.

The song behind the famous line is actually called Ameno Amapiano - Remix and was released by Nigerian artiste Goya Menor featuring Nektunez in June 2021.

Goya Menor has seen his star rise dramatically. Photo: goya_menor.

Source: Instagram

As they say, everything has its time, and this was true for Menor, whose hit started trending on social media just towards the end of last year.

It has become one of the biggest hits, with many content creators using it to make hilarious videos on different platforms and even in social settings.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Goya Menor in high demand

Following the success, Menor has seen his life change for the better with bookings to perform in different parts of the world.

On Sunday, January 9, through a video, the musician confirmed that he is set to perform in Kenya in just a week.

Menor urged his fans to show up at B-Club in Nairobi on Sunday, January 16, for a chance to 'bamba and chill with the big boys'.

As at the time of this publication, the artistes' hit song had 3.9 million views on Youtube, a number which keeps rising by the day.

Ameno originality

According to Premium Times, the original Ameno song was released in June 1996 by a French musical project called Era.

It was a single from a self-titled album Era and became a success in France, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland and Latin America.

Fireboy’s Peru displaces Mariah Carey’s Christmas song on UK Apple Chart

Popular British singer, Ed Sheeran linked up with Nigeria's Fireboy to produce a remix of Peru which has been widely accepted by fans.

The song is also doing great on the international scene and it became the number one song on the UK Apple Chart.

One surprising discovery is the fact that Peru actually displaced an all-time Christmas song, Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You and comfortably sat on the number one spot.

Source: Legit.ng