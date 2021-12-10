Afrobeats have evolved since is birthed in the country in the time of late music legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti. Countless other top superstars have and are still emerging, all of them have the sole aim of projecting the sound to the international community

Nigerians have been blessed with a number of musicians who have garnered massive fan bases in the country are still doing so well on the international scene.

thousands of acts have emerged since the tune got wide acceptance and Nigerians are proud of the gigantic moves.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at 10 top stars who are rated among the all-time best Afribeats stars in Nigeria.

Check out the rating below:

10. Flavour

Like or hate him, Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli better known as Flavour ranked amongst one of the best acts Nigeria is proud of with his unique highlife sound and wide acceptance in the Eastern part of the country.

He occupies the number 10 slot on the top 10 chat.

9. M.I

Jude Abaga better known as M I is arguably the best rapper in the country with a number of hit tracks and successful albums.

He has several awards to his name both locally and internationally.

Many rap fans in the country believed he changed the rap game in Nigeria with his distinct style.

8. TIWA SAVAGE

Tiwatope Savage better known as Tiwa Savage has done well for herself in terms of successful music career.

The former Mavin Records first lady is the richest female musician in the country, she sits at number 8 on the all-time best list.

7. OLAMIDE

Olamide Adedeji better known as Olamide Baddo has an incredible record of releasing album every year since he released his debut album, Rapsody in 2011.

He is one of the Nigerian artists with the largest catalog.

He occupies the number 7 slot on the all-time list.

6. 2BABA

At the mention of Innocent Ujah Idibia better known as 2Baba what comes to mind is quality music.

2Baba has blessed his fans with quality music and he has an enviable awards shelve to show for his thrilling music career.

5. D BANJ

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo better known as D'Banj was arguably Nigeria's finest act in the Mo'hits era, the collapse of the label did more harm than good for him.

He started the modern-day influx of Nigerian music to the international scene. He occupied the number 5 spot on the top 10 list.

4. DAVIDO

David Adedeji Adeleke better known as Davido is a definition of modern-day Nigerian music success.

The Omo Baba Olowo has blessed his fans with quality music and massive international recognition.

He occupies the number 4 slot.

3. P SQUARE

Yes you can say they just got back but the Okoye twins Peter and Paul were one of Nigeria's finest music exports.

The Okoye brothers have a blistering music career and they are occupying the number 3 slot.

2. WIZKID.

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better know as Wizkid, many will argue that he is Nigeria's biggest artiste in history based on his incredible achievements, but it is rather safe to say he is one of the biggest in the county.

He occupied the number 2 slot just behind late Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

1. FELA

Afrobeats king, late Fela Anikulapo Kuti is unshakeable at the number 1 slot.

