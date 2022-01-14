The Okoye brothers are back at what they are known best for and their fans have expressed great excitement seeing them together on stage

Peter shared a video of PSquare's electrifying performance on stage and served fans with their vintage dance moves

Peter's video is trending on Twitter with many of the fans regretting how long they have been starved of such scenes

Twitter NG erupts when one of the members of the legendary PSquare group, Peter Okoye shared a short video of their performance on stage.

Peter posted a video of his performance with his twin brother at a concert in Lagos on Twitter and declared that there can be only one PSquare.

Fans excited to watch PSquare perform. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

The amazing Pquare's stage performance has been trending at number one on Twitter with many fans lamenting how much they've missed the superstars who served them with musical hits.

Check out the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have expressed how much they missed PSquare's performance.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Onikan:

"See me smiling like mumu when Paul joined in."

Porto lee:

"Omo no artist for Africa perform pass una ,you guys b legend."

KehveenFlag of Nigeria:

"Swears!!! Oo you cant get this kind of energy anywhere else."

Guarantor2011:

"Oga, stop giving us throwback music. Give us new song(s) Make unna no allow people move on from the reunion hype before you drop."

Samuel Luyo:

"Tears roll in my eyes as I’m watching this, bringing back memories of more than 10yrs ago. My love for una no dey die, now I dey wait make una tell me a new story."

Olulaye:

"So this is what you guys have been starving us with since all these years? una no try o."

Source: Legit.ng