Female music superstar, Tiwa Savage has shared her encounter with a number of fans who almost slapped her during a beach hangout

The singer, who said it is expensive to step out, added that there are no more calm nights in Lagos

Tiwa further recounted what happened at the beach the day she visited without security and small cash on her

Nigerian female music superstar, Tiwa Savage seems to enjoy the calmness at the beachside but she is not getting it as she desires due to fans' interruptions.

Tiwa shared her encounter with fans when she went there at night and splashed them with naira notes recently.

Tiwa Savage shares beach encounters. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The singer declared that there is nothing like a calm night in Lagos these days because of the fans who chanted her name as she sprayed them money.

Tiwa further explained how she escaped an attack from fans when she went there without security.

"One day I do mistake go beach without security and small cash, omo I nearly chop slap that day."

Check her post on the encounter with fans at the beach below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Tiwa Savage's rant about not having peaceful times at the beach, most of them suggested it is the celebrity lifestyle she signed up for.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Fashiondoctor19:

"Moral of the story: We OUTSIDE dey chop money ooo."

Miss_eddyjames:

"Celebrity life no easy."

Abimbolaicey:

"No wonder they go Ghana beach."

Blazelight78:

"This type of fans wey go hail you until u give them all the money wey gum you for body."

Stanley_nweze:

"No be to Dey popular oh,,,, you have to be ready for what comes with the fame."

Abujasextoyshop:

"Haha , it's the celebrity life you asked for. We love you regardless."

Godwinworld:

"Omo I no wan be celebrity abeg Just have money and live my life."

Fans jump into lagoon to pick Tiwa Savage's money

Legit.ng previously reported that Tiwa Savage went on a boat cruise to have fun and met some of her fans at the location.

The singer decided to spray the fans with naira notes and some of them jumped into the river to reach out for her 200 naira notes.

In a video that emerged online, the singer and her crew tried to caution the fans from jumping into the lagoon.

