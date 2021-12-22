Music superstar, Tiwa Savage went on a boat cruise to have fun and met some of her fans on the location

The singer decided to spray the fans with naira notes and some of them jumped into the river to reach for her 200 naira notes

In a video that emerged online, the singer and her crew tried to caution the fans from jumping into the lagoon

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage recently went on a boat cruise with some of her crew members.

The Somebody Son crooner met with a number of her fans during the fun time and decided to spoil them with naira note.

A cautious Tiwa tried to control the overzealous fans from jumping into the waters to reach for the money she sprayed at them, but the fans seemed interested in the flowing 200 naira notes than the fear of entering the lagoon.

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the video of Tiwa Savage spraying fan naira note on fans, some of them blasted her for the act.

Blesedboi:

"Lol... Suffer dey for naija."

Simonokusaga:

"She should query for this act imagine if they couldn't swim. Tiwa fall my hand."

1youngbabyboy:

"No be 200 naira be that abi eyes dey pain me , sapa na WA ooo."

Drewbaba:

"Abeg rest! If she didn’t give y’all would say she was wicked.. the people she was giving don’t even care they are just hungry.. and it was a very shallow end ugh."

Doctorebulls:

"Always calling camera tomorrow when wahala set na she go come dey talk trash."

