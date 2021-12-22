Sapa Nice One: Fans Jump Into Lagoon To Pick Tiwa Savage’s Money As She Sprays Them During Boat Cruise
- Music superstar, Tiwa Savage went on a boat cruise to have fun and met some of her fans on the location
- The singer decided to spray the fans with naira notes and some of them jumped into the river to reach for her 200 naira notes
- In a video that emerged online, the singer and her crew tried to caution the fans from jumping into the lagoon
Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage recently went on a boat cruise with some of her crew members.
The Somebody Son crooner met with a number of her fans during the fun time and decided to spoil them with naira note.
A cautious Tiwa tried to control the overzealous fans from jumping into the waters to reach for the money she sprayed at them, but the fans seemed interested in the flowing 200 naira notes than the fear of entering the lagoon.
Fan tells Wizkid to take his girlfriend while singer was performing in Lagos, Nigerians react to viral video
Check out the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Reactions
Nigerians have reacted to the video of Tiwa Savage spraying fan naira note on fans, some of them blasted her for the act.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Blesedboi:
"Lol... Suffer dey for naija."
Simonokusaga:
"She should query for this act imagine if they couldn't swim. Tiwa fall my hand."
1youngbabyboy:
"No be 200 naira be that abi eyes dey pain me , sapa na WA ooo."
Drewbaba:
"Abeg rest! If she didn’t give y’all would say she was wicked.. the people she was giving don’t even care they are just hungry.. and it was a very shallow end ugh."
Doctorebulls:
"Always calling camera tomorrow when wahala set na she go come dey talk trash."
Tiwa Savage hangs out with Naomi Campbel, Celebrate success of Somebody's Son
Oh my God, he’s too fine: Lady gushes as she sets eyes on Davido in Asaba, declares her love for singer
Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage is focusing more on important things in her life and forgetting the past.
The mother of one took to her Instagram page with a celebratory post following the massive numbers of 19m streams her song somebody's son got.
She also hung out with tennis star, Naomi Campbell. Nigerians congratulated her on the achievement.
Source: Legit.ng