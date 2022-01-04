Music star, Teni Entertainer has released a funny video of herself running out of Rivers state after the incident that happened during her performance

The singer also said she and her team are safe after the incident as she released a statement to explain what happened

Teni also said there was a fight backstage but no incident of attempted kidnap and Nigerians have reacted to her post

Popular Nigerian musician Teni Entertainer has joked around her ordeal during a concert in Rivers state.

The singer shared a video of herself on Instagram running to the airport to catch her flight while a voice was questioning her destination.

Teni runs away from Rivers state. Credit: @tenientertainer.

Source: Instagram

The Case crooner joked about the situation and said she is heading back home.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Teni further took to her Instagram story channel to explain what went down at the concert venue and confirmed that she is safe with her team:

"Myself and entire team are safe and back home now. Thanks for the calls and messages Could have been a different story entirely but I'm grateful to God."

She also said there was no incident of attempted kidnap.

Check out her post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Teni running video, some of them talked about the security situation in the country.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Fave_thompson:

"Nobody is safe in dis country sha."

Junior999859:

"No be bandit kidnapped teni I thank God for her because if say na bandit then perfect for everything."

Junior999859:

"Wahala because we don't have good government nio this Nigeria supposed Dy for Netflix."

Tina.james.10297701:

"Run my sister."

Taniaomotayo:

"Omo lomo! Glad you’re safe."

Gunshots disrupt Teni's performance in Rivers state

Legit.ng earlier reported that Teni Entertainer's music performance in Rivers state went viral on social media after an unusual incident happened during the show.

In a trending video that emerged online, it captued a moment the show was disrupted by sounds of gunshots and the singer running away from the stage.

Several internet users expressed their concern over Teni's safety.

Source: Legit.ng