During a concert of Singer Teni Degema, Asari local government area, River, there was chaos over gunshots

Following this, there are claims that some thugs attempted to abduct Teni during the show on Sunday, January 2

However, the police command in the state has explained that the incident was only a misunderstanding between some miscreants

Degema, Asari LGA, River - The police command in Rivers has reacted to viral claims that there was an attempt to abduct popular musician, Teniola Apata, in Degema, Asari Toru local government area of Rivers on Sunday, January 2.

Teni was invited to perform at the popular king Amachree Square but the show was cut short after sporadic gunshots forced people to scamper for safety as seen in a viral video.

The police said there was no kidnap attempt (Photo: @tenientertainer)

Source: Instagram

This has led some persons to insinuate that the development was a failed plot to kidnap Teni, Daily Trust reports.

Reacting to this, the command’s public relations officer, Iringe Grace Koko, told journalists that the claim is untrue.

Koko said the chaos was caused by the misunderstanding of miscreants who attended the show.

Viral video captures moment gunshots disrupted Teni's performance in Rivers

Meanwhile, what was supposed to be a night of fun for Nigerian singer, Teni and her fans in Rivers state turned into a fight for survival when gunshot sounds interrupted her show.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the singer who was performing one of her hit songs - Power Rangers - was seen on stage serenading the crowd.

However, shortly after, she was seen been ushered to the back of the stage before sounds of gunshots interrupted the show, causing people to disperse.

The singer who is yet to upload any photo or video since the incident has left her fans worried and they have stormed her social media page to express concern.

