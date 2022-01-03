A video of Nigerian singer, Teni's music performance in Rivers state has since gone viral on social media

The clip which is currently trending captures the moment the show was disrupted by sounds of gunshots

Several internet users have stormed the singer's page to express their concern over her safety as she is yet to update her page

What was supposed to be a night of fun for Nigerian singer, Teni and her fans in Rivers state turned into a fight for survival when gunshot sounds interrupted her show.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the singer who was performing one of her hit songs - Power Rangers - was seen on stage serenading the crowd.

However, shortly after, she was seen been ushered to the back of the stage before sounds of gunshots interrupted the show, causing people to disperse.

Fans express worry

The singer who is yet to upload any photo or video since the incident has left her fans worried and they have stormed her social media page to express concern.

Check out some comments below:

misshuyii_i:

"Hope you’re fine?❤️❤️❤️"

r.e.d_xx:

"Teni hope you're fine I love you."

dammieoflagos:

"Is she fine now???"

chrystalmickey:

"But this is very bad na... I hope everyone present is safe and I doubt if she'd ever show up there again."

adunnimckinson:

"Wow i hope she’s safe o"

Teni collects phone from fan

Teniola Apata aka Teni recently stirred funny reactions from many on social media after a video from one of her recent gigs surfaced online.

The female songbird was performing her hit song, Case, and used the opportunity to give one male fan an opportunity to dance with her on stage.

Shortly after the young man joined Teni, he quickly tried to film the special moment between them on his mobile device.

However, he was barely able to capture anything before Teni quickly yanked the phone off his hands.

Teebillz welcomes newborn son

Congratulations and mixed reactions have been pouring in for American-based Nigerian talent manager, Tunji Balogun, as he announced the birth of his son, King Zayn.

The talent manager who is better known as Teebillz took to his Instagram page to share a photo and video cuddling his newborn baby, describing the experience as amazing.

Nigerians have reacted to the news.

