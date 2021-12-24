Billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu has pulled the unthinkable in the ongoing detty December fun, and fans are loving it

The UBA chairman had a Christmas party for his foundation in Lagos which had three of Nigeria's finest music superstars

Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy were at the event as they joined fans in having fun and Nigerians have reacted to the video

United Bank for Africa (UBA) CEO, Tony Elumelu is doing the most for his guests during this festive season.

The business mogul had a magical Christmas party for his Tony Elumelu foundation where attendees were treated to an amazing time.

Tony Elumelu Brings Wizkid, Davido, And Burna Boy Together. Credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

The billionaire also pulled a big one on music lovers across the country with three of Nigeria's biggest superstars, Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid attending the event.

Nigerians were stunned seeing the superstars together at one event, as they treated the guests to lovely musical performances.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Check out the video of Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy at the party below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy attending the party together.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Amgentleraph:

"Every Boss has a Bosss #nasolifebe."

Toniolyofficial:

"If better money dey u no need to dey stress #Nostress."

Mz_sugarr:

"Na only one dress him wife wear throughout the show o,make e be all those our aunty now.You go dey hear 2nd and 3rd outing upandan."

Oluwakemiiiii:

"This is where all the unnecessary debit alert from customers account is going too!"

Tseneye.m:

"If dem no snap together, he didn’t pull anything."

Steba.th:

"God, please let this three men settle whatever beef they have. Na beg I dey beg."

Davido beats Wizkid, Burna Boy to emerge as best male singer of the year

Legit.ng earlier carried a readers' choice poll on who the best male music superstar is in 2021.

The nominated stars were Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Adekunle Gold who contested for the number one slot.

Despite Wizkid and Burna Boy breaking records this year, fans still prefer Davido as their best male musician of the year.

Source: Legit.ng